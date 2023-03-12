Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Short Interest Up 3,937.5% in February

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 3,937.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Telstra Group Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS TLGPY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,467. Telstra Group has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

Get Telstra Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telstra Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th.

About Telstra Group

Telstra Group Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business (TC&SB), Telstra Enterprise (TE), Networks and IT (N&IT), Telstra InfraCo, and All Other. The TC&SB segment consists of telecommunication, media, and technology products and services to consumer and small business customers, using mobile and fixed network technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.