Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Posts Earnings Results

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 1,065.75% and a negative net margin of 2,737.63%.

Tenon Medical Price Performance

Shares of TNON stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.02. 170,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,343. The company has a market cap of $22.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. Tenon Medical has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $59.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenon Medical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNON. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Tenon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenon Medical by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenon Medical by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

