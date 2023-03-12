Tenset Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $111.69 Million (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $111.69 million and approximately $192,608.44 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tenset has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Tenset token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00002963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00443049 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,371.62 or 0.29947171 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Tenset Profile

Tenset is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,474,022 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Tenset Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

