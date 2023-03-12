Terra (LUNA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $38.66 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00006195 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $316.41 million and $38.66 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00012486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001954 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 232,363,970 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.