TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.70 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $217.95 million and $17.70 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00070801 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00054445 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00023025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000914 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000225 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,004,836 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,941,770 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.