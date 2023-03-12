TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TerrAscend from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

TerrAscend Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of TRSSF stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $390.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

