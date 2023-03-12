TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TRRVF opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92. TerraVest Industries has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

