TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
TerraVest Industries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TRRVF opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92. TerraVest Industries has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $20.74.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
