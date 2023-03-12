Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Trading 3.9% Higher

Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31.
Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.
