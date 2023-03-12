Tether Price Tops $1.01 (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last week, Tether has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $72.89 billion and approximately $38.09 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004819 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Tether

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 73,141,766,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,116,708,665 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a digital currency that is pegged to the value of US dollar. It is issued by a centralized company called Tether and is used to minimize volatility in an investor’s portfolio. It is also widely accepted as a payment method and is supported on multiple blockchains. USDT is often used in conjunction with cryptocurrency debit cards and is popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for lending and borrowing. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is backed by reserves in cash and cash equivalents, allowing token holders to redeem their USDT for USD. Tether has also issued other stablecoins pegged to the value of other fiat currencies and commodities, such as the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

