Tezos Price Tops $0.98 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004776 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $911.79 million and approximately $20.46 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006248 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004151 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002042 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 951,531,209 coins and its circulating supply is 930,251,007 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.