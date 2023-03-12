Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Up 21.7% in February

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 556,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 456,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Thai Oil Public Price Performance

Shares of TOIPF stock remained flat at $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. Thai Oil Public has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

About Thai Oil Public

(Get Rating)

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

