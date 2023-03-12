The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Short Interest Up 108.5% in February

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 108.5% from the February 13th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Stock Down 3.8 %

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. 27,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,423. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40.

