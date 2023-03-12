The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Up 115.4% in February

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TCFC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Community Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Community Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ TCFC traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Community Financial had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

