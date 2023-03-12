The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of GGZ stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $11.77. 2,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,510. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $14.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGZ. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,831,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 70,830 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 252,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.