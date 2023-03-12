The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Price Performance
Shares of GGZ stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $11.77. 2,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,510. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $14.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
