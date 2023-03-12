The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 3.1 %

GBX opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.42). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.80 million. Analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 51.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

