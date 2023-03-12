The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 on March 31st

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $12.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

THG stock opened at $129.61 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $123.36 and a 52-week high of $155.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.20.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

