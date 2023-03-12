The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lowered by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.5% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $140,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.5% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 46,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 149.2% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $286.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

