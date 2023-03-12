The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Mosaic has raised its dividend by an average of 48.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mosaic has a payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mosaic to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.08. 6,460,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,407,578. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 322.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 66,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,700,000 after purchasing an additional 102,710 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Mosaic by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.