The Sandbox Market Cap Reaches $800.80 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $800.80 million and approximately $112.18 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00002587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox launched on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.

The Sandbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

