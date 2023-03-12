Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on April 14th

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the medical research company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to earn $26.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $543.83 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $209.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.61.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $3,105,677,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $337,244,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 278.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,780,000 after acquiring an additional 291,089 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

