ThetaDrop (TDROP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $45.41 Million

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One ThetaDrop token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThetaDrop has a total market capitalization of $45.41 million and $142,628.11 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ThetaDrop Token Profile

ThetaDrop’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 11,050,797,860 tokens. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

