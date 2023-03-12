Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 107 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Thomas White International Ltd. reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ASML by 311.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,683,000 after purchasing an additional 463,749 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ASML by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after buying an additional 450,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 145.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,240,000 after acquiring an additional 244,604 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ASML by 200.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,932,000 after acquiring an additional 179,778 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,075,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $601.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $640.66 and its 200-day moving average is $555.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $714.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised ASML to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

