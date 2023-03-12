ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ThredUp in a report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for ThredUp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of ThredUp to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.45.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.20%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ThredUp by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 497,886 shares in the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP raised its position in ThredUp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 3,265,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 310,316 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in ThredUp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 66,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

