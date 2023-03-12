Threshold Tops One Day Volume of $11.77 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $311.81 million and $11.77 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,722,998,577.903404 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03221304 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $16,539,757.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

