Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 585.7% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ THCPW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.
