Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Up 2,683.3% in February

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 2,683.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Trading Up 0.6 %

THBRF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.76. 12,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,319. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

