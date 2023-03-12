Tigress Financial Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $330.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Tigress Financial from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $288.46.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $262.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.65. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $223.16 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

