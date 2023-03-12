Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Short Interest Update

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 628,800 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 531,300 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 233,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Titan Machinery Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a market cap of $986.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Titan Machinery Company Profile
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
