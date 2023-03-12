Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Short Interest Update

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 628,800 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 531,300 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 233,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a market cap of $986.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Titan Machinery Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

