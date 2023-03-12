Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,518,800 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the February 13th total of 1,084,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGDLF remained flat at $0.92 during midday trading on Friday. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, provides talent acquisition services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Liepin, a talent acquisition platform, which offers online recruitment services for headhunters, business users, and individual users. It also operates Duomian, a video-based talent platform that allows job descriptions of business users and self-introductions of individual users in short video format; Xunhou, a staffing platform, which provides staffing SaaS solutions, such as human resource outsourcing, recruitment outsourcing, personnel agency, and campus recruitment; Lebanban, a training and assessment platform that offers employee learning and development solutions comprising training courses and employee performance evaluation; and Wenjuanxing, a survey SaaS platform, which provides data collection, storage, and analysis, as well as offers Liepin Campus, a campus recruitment solution, including online/offline campus presentation, employer branding, etc.

