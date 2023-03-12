TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 409,700 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the February 13th total of 244,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 274,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 39.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 173,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TORM by 181.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 149,277 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 3.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 1.5% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 54,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TORM by 42.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMD traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 418,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,450. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.45. TORM has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

