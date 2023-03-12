Toro (NYSE:TTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Toro updated its FY23 guidance to $4.70-$4.90 EPS.

Toro Price Performance

Toro stock opened at $109.29 on Friday. Toro has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

In other news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $338,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.