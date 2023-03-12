Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TCLAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Transcontinental from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

TCLAF opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector offers premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, door-to-door distribution, print solutions, and personalized and mass marketing products.

