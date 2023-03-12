Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Short Interest Up 302.7% in February

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 653,600 shares, an increase of 302.7% from the February 13th total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Travis Perkins Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TVPKF remained flat at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $11.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61.
About Travis Perkins
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travis Perkins (TVPKF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.