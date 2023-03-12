Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Short Interest Up 302.7% in February

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 653,600 shares, an increase of 302.7% from the February 13th total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TVPKF remained flat at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $11.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

