Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 152,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 45,308 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,129,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 111,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

About Canopy Growth

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.