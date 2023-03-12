Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Raised to $46.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, CLSA raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.45.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $40.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,047,000 after purchasing an additional 330,624 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,288 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 34.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,922 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

