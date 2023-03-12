Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.50 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSU opened at C$34.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$40.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.60. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.12 and a 12-month high of C$47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

