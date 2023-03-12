TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27. 24 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) by 173.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.