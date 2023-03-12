Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $51.97 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.97.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Truist Financial Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $38.84 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $785,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,184,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,006,000 after purchasing an additional 255,726 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

