Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 13,640 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 32,290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCC opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.86%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

