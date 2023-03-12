Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.4% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

NYSE:IBM opened at $125.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.36. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

