Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for about 1.8% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.83.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

