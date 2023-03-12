Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,933 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Sachem Capital worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 17.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sachem Capital by 11.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sachem Capital stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.42. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.07%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.56%.

SACH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on Sachem Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

