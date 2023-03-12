Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 211.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

BIPC stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average is $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

