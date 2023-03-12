Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 231 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 5.8 %

CAT stock opened at $227.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

