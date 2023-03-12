Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 800 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVTGet Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000.

GOVT stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

