Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.8 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS TSGTF traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $10.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

