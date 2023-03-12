Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.8 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Down 2.8 %
OTCMKTS TSGTF traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $10.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.
About Tsingtao Brewery
