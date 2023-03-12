TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TSS Price Performance
TSSI stock remained flat at $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.73. TSS has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.71.
