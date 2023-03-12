U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

U.S. Gold stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

U.S. Gold ( NASDAQ:USAU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in U.S. Gold by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the third quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the first quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

