UBS Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €6.20 Price Target

UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.60) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.51) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.38) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.98) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($7.77) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.19) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler Price Performance

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €6.83 ($7.27) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €6.63 and its 200 day moving average is €5.96. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($12.02) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($17.81).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.