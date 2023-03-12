UBS Group Begins Coverage on Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.27.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $101.22 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,862,000 after acquiring an additional 345,132 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,770,000 after acquiring an additional 98,162 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

